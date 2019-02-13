SIOUX CITY – Morningside spotted Dordt the first set but went on to win the next three in a men’s college volleyball match Wednesday at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center. Game scores were 27-29, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20.

Jake Brand and Jimmy Aschenbrenner slammed 15 kills apiece for the Mustangs, 2-9 overall and 1-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Tommy Looper added 14 kills, Ryan Cole 11 and Jackson Presha 10. Caden Toben had 59 set assists and Presha 14 digs.

Dordt (3-6, 1-4) was paced by Ben Tiemersma with 19 kills and Garret Vander Zee with 12. Tyler Postma Postma registered 36 set assists and eight block assists and Levi Ewald 12 digs.

