Morningside, Northwestern soccer split doubleheader

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Morningside's freshman trio of Victoria Stausholm, midfielder Nathalie Larsson, and forward Ebba Torgner posted three goals in less than 15 minutes Wednesday to lead the Mustangs, 4-1, over Northwestern.

Breaking up a scoreless first 45 minutes, Morningside got the benefit of an own goal to get it started.

Just over seven minutes after that occurrence, Stausholm rocketed her second score of the season into the Red Raider net, followed by Larsson's fourth in the 59th minute and a breathing room goal off the foot of Torgner in the 68th minute to seal a 4-1 victory. Torgner's five total shots, of which three were on frame, combined with her goal and assist in spotlighting an impressive three-point night.

Senior goalkeeper Sarah Finn registered three saves amid 13 total home offensive attempts.

Men's soccer

Northwestern 2, Morningside 1 (OT): The win on Wednesday marked the first Northwestern win over a nationally-ranked squad since the Raiders downed No. 14 Marymount (Calif.) in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. on September 13, 2018. It's the first win over a nationally-ranked opponent on the home pitch at the NWC Soccer Complex since downing No. 19 Hastings on October 20, 2012 in overtime.