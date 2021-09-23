Morningside, Northwestern soccer split doubleheader

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Morningside's freshman trio of Victoria Stausholm, midfielder Nathalie Larsson, and forward Ebba Torgner posted three goals in less than 15 minutes Wednesday to lead the Mustangs, 4-1, over Northwestern.
Breaking up a scoreless first 45 minutes, Morningside got the benefit of an own goal to get it started.
Just over seven minutes after that occurrence, Stausholm rocketed her second score of the season into the Red Raider net, followed by Larsson's fourth in the 59th minute and a breathing room goal off the foot of Torgner in the 68th minute to seal a 4-1 victory. Torgner's five total shots, of which three were on frame, combined with her goal and assist in spotlighting an impressive three-point night.
Senior goalkeeper Sarah Finn registered three saves amid 13 total home offensive attempts.
Men's soccer
Northwestern 2, Morningside 1 (OT): The win on Wednesday marked the first Northwestern win over a nationally-ranked squad since the Raiders downed No. 14 Marymount (Calif.) in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. on September 13, 2018. It's the first win over a nationally-ranked opponent on the home pitch at the NWC Soccer Complex since downing No. 19 Hastings on October 20, 2012 in overtime.
Junior midfielder James Bolger was the hero of the night as he found the back of the net in the 100th minute to secure the come-from-behind victory over the Mustangs. Bolger was able to finish after a beautiful cross into the box from Jacey McFaddin as he picks up his first assist and point of the season.
Robin Thomala scored the Mustangs' lone goal. He had five shots.
Bjarne Huth had three saves for Morningside.
Volleyball
Central 3, Buena Vista 0: Central had just seven more total kills in the match than BVU, but the Beavers couldn't overcome 19 attack errors while the Dutch had only seven.
Senior Sydney McLaren had a team-high nine kills with sophomore Rachel Brockney right behind with six. McLaren was strong yet again on the defensive side posting 14 digs and just missing out on her fifth straight double-double. Senior Jade Hays chalked up a team-leading 18 digs on the night as Kaylee Nosbisch turned in 11.
Both teams were nearly dead even during set one in kills but Central did not have a single attack error in the frame while the Beavers had seven. The Dutch (6-6, 1-0 A-R-C) scored the first six points of the match and never looked back.