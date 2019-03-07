It seemed like fate was smiling on Morningside College senior Brody Egger on Feb. 26.
With the second-ranked National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Mustangs trailing Great Plains Athletic Conference foe University of Jamestown 86-84 as the clocked rolled down at Allee Gymnasium inside the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center, the Maroon star, as he's done so often, found a seam to the basket, lifted a lay-up up and waited to see it fall through the basket for at least as a tie as the home fans went crazy. The attempt rolled off, but that was no matter as he had been fouled.
Not a problem for a nearly 80 percent free throw shooter. But, as life does sometimes, the ball didn't bounce his or Morningside's way as both shots fell off leaving him and his teammates with lost looks as Jamestown claimed the postseason tourney championship.
"Yeah, that was a low feeling," said Eggers, who has scored 1,655 points, which is good for fourth all-time in Morningside history. "While that hurt, my first thought I had and that all of my teammates told me in the locker room was ‘I'll make them next time'.
"(Head coach Jim) Sykes, (assistant coach Trent) Miller and everyone I talked to the days after kept that message in my head," he added. "That response was why I love Morningside College so much … it's all about family and community."
Two facets of life that are so important to the Urbandale, Iowa native. Both of which led him to his collegiate experience.
"I loved my visit (to Morningside) and Coach Sykes and (former assistant Anthony) Elias from the time I first met them," Egger noted. "Beyond that though, the guys were tremendous on our visits, and I noticed a sense of community on campus and in athletics. I guess you could say it was an easy decision."
Easy in that athletics, especially basketball, a love of family and a sense of community importance have been a part of his life. His dad, Carl, was battled on the gridiron during his college days at Buena Vista University while mom, Sue, and sisters, Bailey and Brittany, were into basketball … so much so for Bailey that she holds the J-Hawk single-season three-point record.
"There weren't many times we weren't talking basketball or sports in general at home … around the dinner table and so on due to so many games and practices," he reflected. "My entire family influenced where I'm at … my dad through his college football experiences and my mom and sisters through basketball."
Influences that have made him a leader and a pressure valve for his teammates. His cool, calm and collected manner shows itself often on the floor, the way he showed himself in the wake of the difficulty he went through in the conference tourney finale and the game prior where he scored 14 of the team's final 16 points to lead Morningside past Dakota Wesleyan University to reach the tourney finale with poise in the contrast, to the wry humor he displays when needed … including during his Senior Day presentation when he thanked the Zach Brown Band and Norm MacDonald for getting him through college.
"This is a fun game," he said. "You need to keep that mind (no matter what the situation). I enjoy letting my humor interject if things get tense … it keeps things light, and I think the guys appreciate that."
Keeping the fun in his approach has reaped success for a good "Egg"-er. His 1,655 points rank fourth all-time at Morningside.
"All of the awards, points, everything … it's nothing compared to being able to play a game I love with a bunch of guys who will be friends for a lifetime," he frankly admitted. "They were and have always been there … encouraging me on and off the floor. Without them, I wouldn't have been put in the situations to score the points and so on."
His sense of family and community in life and the highs and lows of athletics competition and his college experience will serve him well as he prepares for law school after graduating this May.
"(Playing sports) has definitely helped me be ready for what's ahead," he admitted. "It's all about learning from things to make sure you're ready (for the future)."
Ready to make and take the next attempt … whatever it may be.