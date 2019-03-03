ST. PETER, Minn. – A pair of singles wins against Northwestern College of Minnesota headlined Morningside College’s final Spring Break trip 2019 match on Saturday as the Mustangs lost to Northwestern College of Minnesota and Gustavus Adolphus.
Morningside junior Abby Fitzgerald and senior Hanna Schoning both posted straight-set decisions at number two and three, respectively.
Junior Sam Umberger and senior Ons Souissi almost added their names to the wins’ total as Umberger took four game wins in each set at number four, and Souissi took her opponent to a 7-5 first set final at number one.
The dual against the Eagles started with doubles donnybrooks, as Souissi and Fitzgerald were held off 8-6, and Schoning and Umberger battled in an 8-5 defeat.
The day at Gustavus Adolphus College’s Swanson Tennis Center started with a 9-0 loss to the perennial power Gusties. GAC dropped only one game in doubles play and produced three 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles action.
Morningside (2-2) faces five teams from March 11-14 in Orlando, Fla.