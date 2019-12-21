Morningside wins back-to-back national titles

A 14-point lead was cut down to two in the fourth quarter in the NAIA National Championship game, but Morningside's first defensive stop in the second half came at the right time and the Mustangs' capitalized.
After forcing Marian to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter, Bo Els scored on a shovel pass to put Morningside back up by nine points with 2:00 left.
That was the nail in the coffin that Morningside was searching for all throughout the second half as the Mustangs won back-to-back national titles after beating Marian 40-38 on Saturday in Grambling, Louisiana.
"I told them they could do it once with talent, it was going to take character a second time. They loved this moment and the accomplishment," Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. "It was much more of a grind this year but it was a fun grind. I lose an amazing senior class. Amazing way to go out. We are successful for two reasons, great players and great assistants. I get to reap the benefits of having great coaches."
Morningside had a 21-7 lead at halftime but Marian capitalized on an interception to make it a one-score game right away in the third quarter. The Knights had an answer to each Morningside score in the second half but the Mustangs never gave up the lead, even when it was cut to two points with 6:52 left after a 34-yard field goal.
The Mustangs were forced to punt and Addison Ross' boot pinned Marian back to its 15-yard line with 4:09 left.
The Knights only got five more yards and Morningside broke up passes on third- and fourth-down to force a turnover on downs.
Arnijae Ponder had a run of six yards and then broke a few tackles on an 11-yard run to get it to the four-yard line. Morningside put the game away on third-and-goal from the four as Joe Dolincheck had a quick shovel pass to Els, who went in motion, and he went around the edge and found the corner of the end zone to give Morningside a nine-point lead with 2:00 left.
It was Dolincheck's sixth touchdown pass of the game as the sophomore finished with 304 yards on 30-of-44 passing. Reid Jurgensmeier caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, Els had 11 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Johnson caught six passes for 62 yards and a score. Ponder rushed 30 times for 130 yards and Anthony Sims had 64 yards on five carries.
"Two great defenses, that game turned into a shootout," Ryan said. "Both quarterbacks played outstanding. It was a lot of fun."
Marian was able to make it a two-point game again with a late scoring strike to Johnny Williams to make it 40-38 with 1:04 left. However, Els recovered the onside kick and Morningside ran out the clock.
Morningside was unable to take advantage of an interception and a defensive stop early in the game but got on the board first when Dolincheck hit a streaking Els down the sideline for a 25-yard scoring strike for a 7-0 lead.
The Mustangs got a couple more stops and added to the lead midway through the second quarter. Morningside went 62 yards in 10 plays and Jurgensmeier hauled in a pass in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard score for a 14-0 lead.
Marian countered with a quick drive. A swing pass to Johnny William got the Knights to Morningside’s 37-yard line. After an incomplete pass on third down, Ethan Darter went down the sideline and Jacob Pressler hauled it in for a 33-yard score to cut Morningside’s lead to 14-7 with 5:27 left in the half.
Morningside responded with an 11-play drive. Morningside faced third-and-four from its 17-yard line when Dolincheck hit Austin Johnson and then on third-and-four from the five-yard line, Dolincheck went over the linebackers and hit Sione Tuifua for the touchdown for a 21-7 Mustangs lead going into halftime.
The Mustangs opened the second half with the football and drove it down to midfield but Dolincheck’s pass was intercepted.
Marian turned the interception into points. On third-and-nine, Darter hit William for an 11-yard reception and Darter hit William again a few plays later. William got some separation on a post route and hauled it in for the 25-yard score as the Knights cut Morningside’s lead to 21-14 with 10:10 left in the third quarter.
Morningside answered with a 10-play, 85-yard drive to make it a two-score game again.
Dolincheck hit Johnson for a swing pass and he went for 11 yards. Then two plays later, Dolincheck faked the handoff and took off for 14 yards. On the next play, Dolincheck found Els over the middle for 29 yards.
Anthony Sims ran for six yards and Ponder had runs of eight, five and five to put the Mustangs at the Marian six-yard line.
Dolincheck threw a swing pass to Johnson and he was hit at the five-yard line. But he kept his legs driving and took a Marian player into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown to put Morningside back up 27-14 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
It only took Marian three plays to score again as Darter hit William for a quick out. Morningside missed a tackle and William took off for 54-yard score as the Knights cut it to 27-21 with 5:37 left in the third.
Once again, Morningside had an answer. Anthony Sims broke free for a 47-yard run to get it to the Marian 15-yard line. Then on fourth-and-five at the 10, Dolincheck threw a strike to Jurgensmeier for the 10-yard score as Morningside went up 33-21 with 3:05 left in the third, which was the score at the end of the quarter.
Marian countered another drive as Darter hit William for a four-yard touchdown and then a field goal with 6:52 left got the Knights within two.
Even though Morningside didn't score on its next possession, the Mustangs pinned Marian back and got the crucial stop that led to Els score and the victory.