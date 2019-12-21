Morningside wins back-to-back national titles

A 14-point lead was cut down to two in the fourth quarter in the NAIA National Championship game, but Morningside's first defensive stop in the second half came at the right time and the Mustangs' capitalized.

After forcing Marian to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter, Bo Els scored on a shovel pass to put Morningside back up by nine points with 2:00 left.

That was the nail in the coffin that Morningside was searching for all throughout the second half as the Mustangs won back-to-back national titles after beating Marian 40-38 on Saturday in Grambling, Louisiana.

"I told them they could do it once with talent, it was going to take character a second time. They loved this moment and the accomplishment," Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. "It was much more of a grind this year but it was a fun grind. I lose an amazing senior class. Amazing way to go out. We are successful for two reasons, great players and great assistants. I get to reap the benefits of having great coaches."