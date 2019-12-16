Morningside wrestling goes 1-5 in Arizona

The Morningside wrestling team compiled one win in five match-ups against some of the top programs in the NAIA.

Morningside claimed its first dual decision of the season, toppling Wayland Baptist University 33-16 inside Embry-Riddle Aeronautics University’s Activities Center in Prescott, Ariz. The upper weight upperclassman duo of senior 197-pounder Jacob Wiley and junior heavyweight Phil Rasmussen (Luxemburg, Wis.) cinched the win with back-to-back falls, as the Mustangs posted five pins with freshman 141-pounder Taylor Vazquez, senior 149-pounder Cameron Williams and senior 157-pounder Kyle Fowler each adding one.

Morningside narrowly missed winding up the event with a winning record. They dropped a 28-27 thriller to Arizona Christian on criteria despite falls for freshman Ethan Reed at 174, junior Elijah Dirkx (Carroll, Iowa) at 184 and Wiley.

Eastern Oregon University held off the Mustangs 27-25, taking advantage of three pins, a technical fall and a major decision to offset a pin by senior 133-pounder Dustin Reed, a major decision from Fowler, a decision for Williams and a pair of forfeits at 197 and heavyweight.

Morningside (1-5) breaks from competition until Wednesday, Jan. 8, when they resume Great Plains Athletic Conference dual action at the University of Jamestown.

