Morningside's Matthey wins national title

SILVIS, Ill. -- The way things turned out, not even Corey Matthey could have written a better script.
Trailing by a shot with four holes to go, the Morningside College senior birdied three of the final four holes at mighty TPC Deere Run, emerging as NAIA national champion.
Matthey, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School product, was the only golfer to break par in the grueling 72-hole event played at the site of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic.
He finished at 4-under 280, battling through all kinds of different weather conditions to become the first Morningside golfer ever to earn first-team All-America status.
“I’ll take that,” Matthey said. “Five years of golf at Morningside and end it like that. (Coach Todd) Sapp’s last tournament, my last tournament, it was pretty special.”
Matthey entered Friday’s final round with a four-shot lead over a couple of players, but struggled on his front nine, shooting 4-over-par. In fact, he made another bogey on No. 11, slipping to 5-over for the day.
He admitted that he was battling nerves to begin with.
“It was a feeling that I haven’t gotten playing in tournaments around here,” Matthey said. “There were players from all over the world. It rained for a few holes on my front nine and I had some nerves going. I had never felt that before so it was obviously good exposure.
“I pretty much knew where I stood going into the last four holes. I played probably the best four holes of my life coming down the stretch.”
Matthey made birdie on No. 15, followed by a good par on No. 16. Then came another birdie on the par-5 17th, but he still had to conquer the toughest hole on the golf course.
“It’s the hardest golf hole I’ve ever played in my life,” Matthey said. “It was into the wind, trouble everywhere. I was playing for par, had a 15-foot birdie putt and it went in.”
Meanwhile, Logan Scott of William Woods (Mo.) -- the tournament leader after the second round – slipped up with a double bogey on the 16th hole. Matthey wound up winning by four over Smith and Ben Rebne of Dalton State (Ga.), who each finished at even-par 284.
What made this even more special was the fact that Morningside Coach Todd Sapp had previously announced that he would retire at the end of the 2020-21 season. Sapp walked the final hole with Matthey.
“It was a special moment ,” Sapp said. “I was focusing on all year knowing that I was going to retire. There was a job to do all the way until the last hole, but once he hit it in there to about 12 feet on 18 it was a nice walk up to the green with him.
“No. 16, the par 3, was the first time we let him know where he stood. He was one stroke behind with three to go, but he had just birdied 15, a difficult par-4 into the wind. We knew he could probably reach 17 in two and birdie that and at least tie.
“No. 18 is such a tough hole, all week he had trouble getting his drive in play there. Everyone makes bogey or higher on that hole, it’s into the wind and wet. We had talked about it after 17 that he was going to have to man up and hit a golf shot. It was as focused and motivated he’s probably ever been on the 18th tee. He hadn’t hit the fairway all week, but had his best drive, a perfect little cut off the bunker that he had to have.
“The iron shot was into the wind and if he turned probably a two-yard draw it’s going into the water. There was a lot of anxiety he was feeling at that point. I know Corey and he was trying to do this for himself, for the college and for me. He told me he’d never felt that much pressure before, it was a totally different scenario. He birdied 15, 17 and 18 when it really wasn’t looking good.”
Matthey shot 2-under 69 in the first round with a steady rain falling most of the day. That was good enough for a tie for first with two others, including Logan Smith.
Smith fired a 65 in the second round, matching the lowest 36-hole score in tournament history with a 134. He led Matthey—who shot 68 -- by three shots heading into the third round.
However, while Matthey was carding a 70 in the third round, Smith slipped to 77, giving Matthey the four-shot cushion with 18 holes to play.
“In the third round, about the middle of the round, I started sensing I had a pretty good chance of being in close contention,” Matthey said. “It was hard to get my mind off golf during the night, but when I got that golf club in my hand Friday morning, I felt way more comfortable, the nerves kind of subsided. I’m glad I handled it in a decent manner.”
Teammate Tanner Haeberle was caddying for Matthey in the final round before Sapp joined the duo for the walk up the 18th fairway. Family members were also on hand to lend their support.
“My dad (Mike Matthey) has coached me since I was three years old, so it was very special for he and I as well,” Matthey said.
Although this is the crowning point of his career, Matthey plans to play a few more tournaments in his home state before departing for Arizona in August the next step that he hopes will one day lead him to the PGA Tour.
He’ll hit the min-tours in hopes that he can eventually qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour, the last step before the “big time.”
“I want to be in those big spots, competing with the best, so the last four days have been good for me,” Matthey said. “It taught me how to handle a pressure situation on the course with a lot on the line.”