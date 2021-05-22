Morningside's Matthey wins national title

What made this even more special was the fact that Morningside Coach Todd Sapp had previously announced that he would retire at the end of the 2020-21 season. Sapp walked the final hole with Matthey.

“It was a special moment ,” Sapp said. “I was focusing on all year knowing that I was going to retire. There was a job to do all the way until the last hole, but once he hit it in there to about 12 feet on 18 it was a nice walk up to the green with him.

“No. 16, the par 3, was the first time we let him know where he stood. He was one stroke behind with three to go, but he had just birdied 15, a difficult par-4 into the wind. We knew he could probably reach 17 in two and birdie that and at least tie.