What were the top stories, according to online readers? We've got the list:
1. Two boys charged with destruction of half-million bees at Sioux City honey business
2. Sioux City police arrest two minors for destroying half-million bees
3. Sioux City restaurateur Ted Herbold dies at 69
4. Our Opinion: Scholten represents best choice in Fourth
5. Le Mars jolts unbeaten Lewis Central in first round
6. NW Iowa religious activist burns LGBTQ library books in protest of OC Pride
7. 1 person dead after early Sunday morning stabbing in Sioux City
8. Guthrie Center plane crash: Co-pilot tried to take control after pilot had heart attack
9. 'Last Man Standing' returns with big changes for Christoph Sanders
10. From high school to nursing home: 20-year-old learns to cope with fatal disease