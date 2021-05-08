Mother, daughter graduate together at Northwestern College

ORANGE CITY -- This weekend was special for the Bosch family of Ankeny. On Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day, a mother and daughter graduated from Northwestern College.
Daughter Emily earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting, business education and secondary education, and mother Kelli received a master’s degree in educational administration.
Emily fell in love with Northwestern when she visited her older sister Katie Hollinger. She enjoyed the Orange City campus’ tight-knit community and faith integration and felt like Northwestern was where she was meant to be.
As an all-conference and NAIA Scholar-Athlete softball player who’s been a peer mentor in Northwestern’s Compass Center for Career and Calling, a student ambassador for the admissions office and a member of the Campus Ministry Team, she kept busy during her college experience.
During her sophomore year, her mom started to discuss returning to school to earn her master’s degree.
Kelli is a fourth grade teacher at Des Moines’ Capitol View School and is in her 17th year in the classroom. She took 14 years off to raise her five children, but before she left, she was considering getting her graduate degree.
Once her children started moving off to college, she thought it was a good time to follow her dreams of returning to school and possibly becoming a superintendent one day.
“I didn’t want it all to go by and look back and say I could have done that but never did,” she said. “So I jumped in with both feet.”
One day, she got information about Northwestern’s new master’s degree in educational administration with a principal’s endorsement.
During Emily’s sophomore fall semester, she returned home and her dad, Brad, told her the news.
“Well mom is enrolled in at Northwestern,” her dad said. “I’m really happy she did.”
Kelli attended school virtually while juggling teaching and children.
“The professors are wonderful,” Kelli said. “Many times I thought I couldn’t get my master’s while teaching full time and raising our kids. The professors were very accommodating and encouraging. At just the right time I’d get an email from a professor saying, ‘You can do this.’”
Emily has wanted to work for a private accounting firm or as a financial analyst, but she realized she enjoyed working with children and might want to teach someday. She added majors in business education and secondary education and will do her student teaching this fall at Southeast Polk.
Emily and Kelli found ways to assist each other on their college journeys. When Kelli had to put together an education portfolio with Google Slides, Emily stepped in to teach her how to use it and how to “make it pretty.” Kelli was able to provide advice about teaching and lesson plans.
Kelli said graduating together wasn’t planned but as graduation approached, they realized they would be done at the same time.
Emily said she is so proud of her mom and she wouldn’t want it any other way.
“It will be fun, we have lots of family coming and it’s a good celebration of accomplishments,” she said.
Saturday didn't mark the end of the Bosch family’s experience at Northwestern. The family's youngest daughter Megan will enroll at Northwestern in the fall.
Caitlin Yamada