Mother, daughter graduate together at Northwestern College

“I didn’t want it all to go by and look back and say I could have done that but never did,” she said. “So I jumped in with both feet.”

One day, she got information about Northwestern’s new master’s degree in educational administration with a principal’s endorsement.

During Emily’s sophomore fall semester, she returned home and her dad, Brad, told her the news.

“Well mom is enrolled in at Northwestern,” her dad said. “I’m really happy she did.”

Kelli attended school virtually while juggling teaching and children.

“The professors are wonderful,” Kelli said. “Many times I thought I couldn’t get my master’s while teaching full time and raising our kids. The professors were very accommodating and encouraging. At just the right time I’d get an email from a professor saying, ‘You can do this.’”

Emily has wanted to work for a private accounting firm or as a financial analyst, but she realized she enjoyed working with children and might want to teach someday. She added majors in business education and secondary education and will do her student teaching this fall at Southeast Polk.