DES MOINES — State employees who give birth would have access to one month of paid family leave, and partners would have access to one week of paid leave under legislation advanced Monday by state lawmakers.

The proposal is one element of legislation put forward in a broader health care bill by Gov. Kim Reynolds. In the Iowa House, majority Republicans are tackling the governor’s proposals on a piece-by-piece basis.

A state employee who adopts a child also would have access to four weeks of paid family leave under the proposed legislation.

Under current policy, state workers who give birth must first have exhausted all vacation and sick days before being eligible for unpaid family leave, the governor’s legislative liaison told state lawmakers during a legislative hearing on the proposal Monday at the Iowa Capitol.

“Gov. Reynolds is committed to making Iowa the best state in which to live, work and raise a family,” said Molly Severn, the governor’s legislative liaison. “As a benefit to better support our workforce and their families, the governor proposes to offer state employees paid maternity and paternity leave.”

Lobbyists for two groups, Iowa ACEs 360 and the American Heart Association, spoke in favor of the bill during Monday’s hearing. And both recommended lawmakers expand the proposal to six weeks of paid leave, which is recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In total, 14 organizations or state agencies support the bill, and none have registered in opposition, according to state lobbying records.

The legislative panel of two Republicans and one Democrat advanced the proposal, House Study Bill 201, which is now eligible for consideration by the full House committee on commerce.