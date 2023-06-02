The Fast and the Furious (2001, Action) Vin Diesel, Paul Walker USA, 5 p.m.
The Matrix (1999, Science fiction) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne AMC, 5 p.m.
Underworld (2003, Fantasy) Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman BBC America, 5 p.m.
Casino (1995, Crime drama) Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone VH1, 5:30 p.m.
Venom (2018, Action) Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams FX, 6 p.m.
Ocean's Eleven (2001, Comedy-drama) George Clooney, Matt Damon TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Beverly Hills Cop (1984, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold CMT, 7 p.m.
Jurassic Park (1993, Adventure) Sam Neill, Laura Dern E!, 7 p.m.
Suicide Squad (2016, Action) Will Smith, Jared Leto TBS, 7 p.m.
Zombies 3 (2022, Adventure) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly Disney, 7 p.m.
Goodfellas (1990, Crime drama) Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta VH1, 8 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy BET, 8 p.m.