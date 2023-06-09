Rocky Balboa(2006, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young BBC America, 5 p.m.
Last Holiday(2006, Comedy) Queen Latifah,Gerard Depardieu VH1, 5:30 p.m.
The Bourne Supremacy(2004, Action) Matt Damon,Franka Potente Bravo, 6 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix(2007, Fantasy) Daniel Radcli,Rupert Grint E!, 7 p.m.
Interstellar(2014, Science fiction) Matthew McConaughey,Anne Hathaway FX, 7 p.m.
Mamma Mia!(2008, Musical comedy) Meryl Streep,Pierce Brosnan CMT, 7 p.m.
Trophy Wife(2022, Crime drama) Erica Peeples,Sean Patrick Thomas BET, 8 p.m.
Con Air(1997, Action) Nicolas Cage,John Cusack FXM, 9 p.m.
Husband, Wife and Their Lover(2022, Suspense) Nikki Leigh,Katie Monds LMN, 9 p.m.
Burlesque(2010, Drama)Christina Aguilera CMT, 9:30 p.m.
Mad Max: Fury Road(2015, Action) Tom Hardy,Charlize Theron Paramount, 9:30 p.m.