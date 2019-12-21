MRAC boys basketball: Armstrong's game-tying play at end of regulation was improvised

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sayvion Armstrong had to improvise when time wasn’t on his side Friday night at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School, but it proved to be a key play the 59-52 overtime win for the East High School basketball team against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Black Raiders were down six with less than two minutes remaining, but crep
The East High School 5-foot-10 senior was inbounding the ball with 6.4 seconds remaining in regulation against SB-L’s squad, and the Black Raiders were down 48-46 with Armstrong playing the role as inbounder on the Black Raiders’ side of the court.
Armstrong waited for two seconds, saw that the Warriors had his other four teammates covered, and a five-second violation was the last option.
After his two-second wait, Armstrong saw that SB-L senior Daniel Wright had his backside to Armstrong, so Armstrong deflected the ball off Wright’s back, and made a layup over a Wright block attempt that would send the game to overtime.
“When (Wright) began to move up the lane, I had a clear shot on his backend,” Armstrong said. “I don’t practice it myself, but it may happen to us in practice a couple of times. His back was completely turned to me, and I knew he didn’t have enough time to react after feeling it hit off of him and me being able to get off my feet as fast as I can, so I took it up with confidence.”
Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf isn’t mad about how the Warriors — specifically Wright — set up defensively for that play.
“Ideally, you want to see ball and you want to see man, but Daniel was looking for cutters and figuring out what play they were going to run,” Vander Schaaf said. “Chalk it up as a good play, and it was a heads-up play, and (Armstrong) made the right read.”
Armstrong wasn’t done stepping up for the Black Raiders, however.
Armstrong was one of two Black Raiders who drew a charge to open the overtime and help the score remain tied.
Armstrong drew the second one, but senior forward Jacob Maxey stopped the Warriors first possession by taking a charge, even though he had four fouls.
“It was there,” Armstrong said. “The coaches have talked to us all year about taking charges. We’ve had three all year, and we’ve had two back-to-back at the biggest time of the game.”
East coach Ras Vanderloo also recognized the importance of the late charges drawn by Maxey and Armstrong.
“I’m over the moon twice,” Vanderloo said. “We try to pride ourselves on good defense. Taking charges is part of playing good defense. Those calls could go either way. It was just a good, competitive game."
Settle for a slowdown
Vanderloo has a secret for teams wanting to beat the Black Raiders down the road: Playing zone presents the opportunity to slow down one of the top offenses in the state.
The Warriors held the Black Raiders to 17-for-44 shooting, and just 4-for-26 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Sure, the Black Raiders got their chances inside the paint by scoring 26 points, but most of the shots taken from inside 15 feet were contested.
“We just have to adjust to it,” Vanderloo said. “We have to combat that and adjust to it. (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) has played some zone on film. We’re obviously athletic, but they’re bigger. So, the advantage of getting them come out of that zone, we can go faster pace. Did it work? At times, it did. When they sit in that zone, they’re so long. They’re going to give a lot of teams trouble.”
Vander Schaaf was pleased with the team’s defensive execution in the first half, especially holding the Black Raiders to 20 points.
The Black Raiders’ previous first-half low in points was 25 against Council Bluffs Jefferson Dec. 10. In the Black Raiders’ previous two games against South Sioux City and North, they had 23 and 27 after the first quarter.
What SB-L learned this week
Vander Schaaf believed the Warriors learned a valuable lesson this week in its two losses to Class 4A No. 10 Council Bluffs Lincoln and to the Black Raiders.
For one, the Warriors need to close out games with late leads.
“Tuesday, we had a four-point lead with three minutes to go and then on Friday, we were up six,” Vander Schaaf said. “Whether it’s ball security, covering a defensive assignment … I think it’s magnified in those last couple minutes. We need to work on those situations. I guess I don’t think foul trouble was the issue … we were trying to get Daniel the ball because we wanted him to shoot free throws.”