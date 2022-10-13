MRHD awards $1.1M to local groups

MRHD awards $1.1 million in Impact Match Grants to 10 non-profits

SIOUX CITY -- Missouri River Historical Development Inc. recently awarded grants totaling over $1.1 million to 10 Siouxland area non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

The largest grant, $220,000, was awarded to Plywood Trail, Inc. for the segment of the trail from Sioux City to Hinton. When finished, the recreational trail will connect Le Mars and Sioux City.

The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, Loess Hills, received $150,000 to help purchase the former Joy Hollow Girls Scout Camp.

Other grant receipents and awards included:

-- Anthon Community Fire Department, $172,500, for a new brush fire truck;

-- Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Association, $101,000, to help construct an Education and Preservation Center;

-- June E Nylen Cancer Center, $100,000 for a new PET scanner;

-- Kingsley Volunteer Fire Department, $100,000 for a new fire tanker truck;

-- Salvation Army Western Plains Camp, $100,000, to build a challenge course;

-- Partners for Patriots, $71,081, to update and enlarge its service dog training facility;

-- Siouxland Public Media, $66,511, to replace a transmitter;

-- SafePlace, $18,996, for a hardwire door security system.

Grants were awarded in four categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; and Education.

The committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s ten recipient organizations. The committee’s recommendations received approval of MRHD’s full board of directors.

MRHD is the local nonprofit that holds the state license gaming for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.

“MRHD’s Impact Match Grants provide much-needed funding to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities that are making a difference in thousands of people’s lives,” MRHD President Steve Huisenga said. “We thank Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the source of this funding.”

The grants support MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in or serve Woodbury County and the surrounding area,

The latest distributions bring MRHD’s total contributions to local non-profit organizations and governmental entities to $46.8 million since 1994. An additional $1,600,000 has been pledged to three economic development projects throughout Woodbury County and to the Sioux City riverfront project, bringing MRHD’s total impact to $48.5 million.