2022 Sgt. Floyd Burial Reenactment Ceremony in Sioux City pays tribute to past and present

SIOUX CITY -- Sgt. Floyd Memorial reenactors ended the first day of the annual Sioux City event with a recreation of the burial ceremony for Sgt. Charles Floyd Jr., a 21-year-old member of the Lewis & Clark Expedition who likely died from complications caused by a ruptured appendix on Aug. 20, 1804, not far from the monument that now bears his name.

For more than 30 years, reenactors have traveled to Sioux City to mark the anniversary of the lone death in the Corps of Discovery. And they come to set up a weekend-long encampment which is meant to show the conditions Lewis & Clark’s group of U.S. Army and civilian volunteers would have lived in during their two-year journey across the United States of America (which ended in 1806).

The grounds include authentic tents and camp equipment as well as uniforms and firearms akin to those of the era. Reenactors say that visitors are more than welcome to ask any question they have about the time and place the encampment is meant to bring to life.

This time out, reenactors had to contend with brief rainstorms on Friday. Some waited out the bad weather in their cars while others continued to work to make sure the camp was ready for visitors. Many of the historical re-enactors are with the local Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard.

Along with the ceremony at the Sgt. Floyd Monument, and the encampment on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center, a historical marker was also dedicated at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the riverfront.

Additionally, the free two-day event features children's activities.