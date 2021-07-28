Cedar Rapids Xavier ends MOC-Floyd Valley's season, 18-3, in Class 3A state quarterfinal

The ball hit just shy of the warning track, but the ball took a high hop over the wall for a ground-rule double.

Korver then advanced over to third base.

Dutchmen catcher Kael Arends knocked in Korver on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Aalbers later scored on a wild pitch.

The Saints scored twice in the first inning to take the lead, and never gave it up from there. Xavier sent its first two runners on base, and they eventually scored by back-to-back RBI singles from Neal and Aiden Henry.

Then, the third inning happened. Six of the first seven hitters collected hits.

Griffin Maloney had just one hit, but he drove in four RBIs.

Lux was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Henry was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

The Dutchmen used three different pitchers to get through the three outs, and they sent five to the mound in the season-ending loss.

Korver took the loss as the starting pitcher. He lasted two-plus innings. He allowed eight earned runs on seven hits. Korver walked two hitters and struck out one.

Kleyton De Groot, Jackson VanDenBosch, Carson Jager and Aden De Jong pitched in relief.