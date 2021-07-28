Cedar Rapids Xavier ends MOC-Floyd Valley's season, 18-3, in Class 3A state quarterfinal

The Cedar Rapids Xavier High School baseball team stopped the MOC-Floyd Valley Dutchmen in their tracks on Wednesday night at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
The Saints busted open an 18-3 win over the Dutchmen in a Class 3A state quarterfinal by scoring 13 of those during a fourth inning that forced MOC-FV coach Brian Wede to use three pitchers.
Xavier sent 18 hitters to the plate and collected 11 hits in the first visit for the Dutchmen since 2002.
The beginning of the game started off well for MOC-Floyd Valley, though.
Nikolai Wede started off the game by reaching second base, as Saints left fielder Will Hiserote dropped a fly ball.
Then, Carson reached on a second Saints error made by shortstop Jack Lux. The ball caromed into center field and Wede sprinted halfway around the diamond to score.
Saints starting pitcher Alex Neal calmed down after that, as he struck out two of the next three batters.
The Dutchmen scored their other two runs in the fourth inning.
Colton Korver led off the really with a single, which was the first hit of the game for the Dutchmen.
Shortstop Carter Aalbers then had MOC-FV’s lone extra-base hit of the night, as he hit a long fly ball to center, and it flew over Jason Rexroth’s head.
The ball hit just shy of the warning track, but the ball took a high hop over the wall for a ground-rule double.
Korver then advanced over to third base.
Dutchmen catcher Kael Arends knocked in Korver on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Aalbers later scored on a wild pitch.
The Saints scored twice in the first inning to take the lead, and never gave it up from there. Xavier sent its first two runners on base, and they eventually scored by back-to-back RBI singles from Neal and Aiden Henry.
Then, the third inning happened. Six of the first seven hitters collected hits.
Griffin Maloney had just one hit, but he drove in four RBIs.
Lux was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Henry was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Dutchmen used three different pitchers to get through the three outs, and they sent five to the mound in the season-ending loss.
Korver took the loss as the starting pitcher. He lasted two-plus innings. He allowed eight earned runs on seven hits. Korver walked two hitters and struck out one.
Kleyton De Groot, Jackson VanDenBosch, Carson Jager and Aden De Jong pitched in relief.
Those four pitched a collective 1 1/3 innings, allowing 10 earned runs on seven hits. They combined to walk six hitters.
The Dutchmen ended the season with a 27-12 record.
This story will be updated.
