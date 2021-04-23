DRAKE RELAYS: Morningside meets NAIA top standard in 4x800-meter relay

Fundermann remembered the good times she’s had on the blue oval. She ran her fastest 800 here as a Mustang.

“This is my favorite place to run, for sure,” Fundermann said. “You’re surrounded by a lot of people who love track and know what’s going on. There’s something about this place that makes you run faster.”

Jefferies places 2nd in 400

Briar Cliff’s Ben Jefferies found out what the wind is like inside Drake Stadium. He battled through a breeze on the backstretch, and the Chargers junior fought through it to place second in the 400-meter dash.

“That wind in the backstretch was a killer,” Jefferies said. “You feel it hit you once you turn from the start. The wind blows in one direction. You just have to let it carry you and put it on cruise control and save it a little bit.”

Jefferies’ time was 47.43 seconds, just .15 behind winner Lee Eppie of Iowa Central Community College.

“My time was pretty fast, and there were some fast boys out there,” Jefferies said. “It’s nice to step up almost a letter grade in competition. I’m happy with how I finished the race. I feel like I’m struggling with the blocks, but as I said, I think I finished well.”