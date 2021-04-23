DRAKE RELAYS: Morningside meets NAIA top standard in 4x800-meter relay

Emalee Fundermann and the rest of the Morningside women’s 4x800-meter relay team met their goal on Friday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.
Fundermann, along with Jo McKibben, Payton Boer and Emily Chicoine, collectively ran a time of 9 minutes, 18.44 seconds.
That time didn’t win the race in the college division, but that got the Mustangs a spot in the NAIA national meet later this spring, and that’s what the Mustangs aimed for.
“Our goal was to be faster than 9:24,” Fundermann said. “I knew we could do it, but we did it now. We can just get better from here.”
That specific mark is the ‘A’ standard for the national meet, and the Mustangs clinched that by 6 seconds.
The two MVAOCOU High School grads — McKibben and Fundermann — had the two fastest split times.
Fundermann anchored the race, and she ran her 800-meter split in 2:16. McKibben’s split was 2:18.12.
“It’s just a relief off our shoulders,” Fundermann said. “It’s something that we don’t have to worry about. We made it. That’s exciting. It was awesome.”
Fundermann said good things usually happen at Drake Stadium, and Friday’s accomplishment was just another one to add to her list.
Fundermann remembered the good times she’s had on the blue oval. She ran her fastest 800 here as a Mustang.
“This is my favorite place to run, for sure,” Fundermann said. “You’re surrounded by a lot of people who love track and know what’s going on. There’s something about this place that makes you run faster.”
Jefferies places 2nd in 400
Briar Cliff’s Ben Jefferies found out what the wind is like inside Drake Stadium. He battled through a breeze on the backstretch, and the Chargers junior fought through it to place second in the 400-meter dash.
“That wind in the backstretch was a killer,” Jefferies said. “You feel it hit you once you turn from the start. The wind blows in one direction. You just have to let it carry you and put it on cruise control and save it a little bit.”
Jefferies’ time was 47.43 seconds, just .15 behind winner Lee Eppie of Iowa Central Community College.
“My time was pretty fast, and there were some fast boys out there,” Jefferies said. “It’s nice to step up almost a letter grade in competition. I’m happy with how I finished the race. I feel like I’m struggling with the blocks, but as I said, I think I finished well.”
Jefferies’ attention shifted to track after watching the Chargers’ men’s soccer team win its opening-round match against Southwestern Christian on Thursday.
The Chargers won that match 3-0, and even though Jefferies wasn’t there, he was fully tuned in.
He said he had three monitors in his hotel room with the match on.
“Everywhere I went, I had the match on,” Jefferies said.
Jefferies isn’t going down to Oklahoma to play in Saturday’s match, but he will re-join the team after that.
Anderson returns to blue oval
Before the media availability started with Dordt’s Joe Anderson, the George-Little Rock High School grad shared a story he’s most famous for with a Relays staff member.
He recalled the story of the 2019 Iowa high school Class 1A 3,200.
For those of you who don’t remember, officials incorrectly rang the last-lap bell early and that created mass chaos.
Will Roder of Gehlen Catholic crossed the finish line first, since he thought it was the final lap of the race. Anderson placed second, but after further consideration over a couple days by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Anderson was named the winner of the race.
There wasn’t any drama on Friday, however, during the men’s 5,000-meter run. Anderson placed 13th with a time of 15:04.50, and he placed third among Dordt runners in that race.
Anderson recorded a personal best in the race.
“It just seems like every time I come here, something different happens,” Anderson said. “I did hear a bell, but I was pretty far back (in the field), so it didn’t really matter. Two years ago, that was super wild. God has blessed me with so many things.”
Anderson said he thinks about that 2019 two-mile race occasionally.
The top-two local runners in that race were Dordt’s Davis Tebben (9th, 14:53) and Northwestern’s Dylan Hendricks (11th, 14:56).
Dordt’s men’s 4x800 team won in the college division. The foursome of Anthony Ghiorso, Jebadiah Merkle, Trey Engen and Cole Zevenbergen won with a time of 7:34. Morningside placed fourth in that same race (7:50).
USD highlights
The University of South Dakota track team won two field events at the Relays.
Coyotes freshman Eerik Haamer won in the men’s pole vault, as he cleared the 17 feet, 11.25-inch mark to win in the university division.
Then, in the women’s high jump, Carly Haring won with a result of 5-8 ¾. She did so on her second try.
Then, two distance relays set marks on the all-time list in USD history.
The women’s 4x1,600-meter relay team of Abrielle Jirele, Jonna Bart, Haley Arens and Helen Gould ran the race in 20 minutes even, the third-fastest in school history. The women placed third.
In the 4x1,600 men’s race, North High School graduate Merga Gemeda helped USD get the fourth-fastest time in school history with a 17:06. The men placed fifth in the race.
On Thursday, Gemeda placed seventh in the 10,000-meter race (29:59.75), and he became the fourth USD runner to break the half-hour mark.
East grad Ardell Inlay helped USD's 4x100 relay get to the finals on Saturday, as the Coyotes placed third in 40.40. Inlay was the No. 3 leg.