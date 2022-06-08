Incumbent Rep. Dennis Bush loses, Iowa primaries in Siouxland see strong showings from newcomers

Backed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, state trooper Zach Dieken of Granville scored a decisive victory over incumbent Republican state Rep. Dennis Bush of Cherokee in a GOP primary Tuesday night.

Two other lost first-time candidates also won GOP nominations for House seats in Northwest Iowa. Former Alta-Aurelia school superintendent Lynn Evans beat fellow newcomer and Trump administration liaison Anthony LaBruna. And, Ken Carlson of Onawa defeated fellow political newcomer Mark Peters of Cleghorn

Another first-time candidate, Kendal Zylstra, 22, of Larchwood, came within 220 votes of defeating three-term incumbent Rep. Skyler Wheeler of Hull.

Here's a look at each of the contested races

House District 5

Dieken had 55.80% of the vote to Bush's 24.20%. Sibley paralegal Thomas Kuiper, also a first-time candidate, had 20%, according to unofficial results.

On May 25, Reynolds endorsed the 31-year-old Dieken over Bush, a 71-year-old state legislator and farmer. A major reason for the endorsement by Reynolds was that Bush, a former member of the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School Board, was one of the GOP House members who stood against the governor's proposal to provide K-12 students and their parents scholarships for private schools, the so-called "voucher bill," that critics say will shift taxpayer funding away from public schools. Along with Bush, Reps. Lee Hein of Monticello, Dustin Hite of New Sharon, David Maxwell of Gibson, and Jon Thorup of Knoxville all lost after Reynolds backed their primary challengers over the voucher issue.

The newly-drawn House District 5 takes in all of O'Brien and Osceola counties and parts of Buena Vista and Cherokee counties. Major cities in the district include Cherokee, Hartley, Primghar, Sheldon and Sibley.

With no Democratic challenger in the general election, Dieken is the presumptive winner in the fall.

Senate District 3

Evans, 58, of Aurelia resident, defeated LaBruna, 25, of Sanborn, 64.74% to 35.12%, according to unofficial results. Neither had been in a legislative race before which was the only such state competitive primary in Siouxland.

The newly-drawn district includes all of Buena Vista, O'Brien and Osceola counties, eastern Cherokee County and southern Clay County. The district is home to such cities as: Cherokee, Primghar, Sheldon, Sibley, Spencer and Storm Lake.

Since no Democrat filed in the heavily Republican district, Evans is the presumptive favorite in November.

House District 13

The oldest of the first-time candidates at age 71, Carlson defeated Peters, a 26-year-old farmer and truck driver out of Cleghorn, 56.41% to 43.29% in the House District 13 GOP primary.

The newly-drawn district covers all of Monona County, most of central and northern Woodbury County, southern and eastern Plymouth County and portions of western Cherokee County. Major cities within the district include Onawa, Mapleton, Kingsley, Remsen, Moville, Correctionville and Marcus. No Democratic candidate filed papers for the district, where registered Republican voters hold a large majority.

Carlson, who taught public schools for 12 years, listed education as a key issue, particularly taxpayer dollars following students outside public schools.

No Democrat filed for the seat.

House District 4

Wheeler, a third-term incumbent, narrowly withstood a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from recent Zylstra, a recent Dordt University graduate Kendal Zylstra.

In unofficial results, Wheeler outdistanced Zylstra by 220 votes, 52.35% to 47.59%, in the newly-drawn Iowa House District 4. The district takes in all of Lyon County and northern Sioux County, including the cities of Sioux Center and Rock Valley.

Zylstra, of Larchwood, carried his home county of Lyon, 55.26% to 44.57%, but Wheeler carried his home county of Sioux by an even larger margin, 57% to 43%.

No Democrat filed in the staunchly Republican district.

Iowa Senate District 5

The lone race of the night where a first-time candidate didn't win a primary battle or come close was in Senate District 5 where State Sen. Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake beat challenger Dave Dow, a high school math teacher from Emmetsburg, 67.54% to 32.38%, with all six counties reporting in the Iowa Senate District 5 race.

Rowley, an insurance agent and musician, didn't have a long-tenure before running for re-election as he only got into the state legislature after winning a special election December 2021. He's unlikely to face a fall opponent so he should get to serve a full term now.

