Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst calls President Biden "weak" on Ukraine during Sioux City Bomgaars visit

SIOUX CITY -- While touring Bomgaars corporate headquarters on Zenith Drive in Sioux City as part of her annual 99 county tour, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst called President Joe Biden "weak" when it comes to his handling of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"President Biden has been weak, we can all admit that," Ernst said. "He must present strength to a very powerful leader who is not afraid to take innocent lives." As for the country and citizens of Ukraine, Ernst said she was "heartbroken" by what she was seeing but did not say the U.S. should send troops to the Eastern European nation.

In domestic news, Ernst said she's hopeful President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, will visit with her. "I will ask her what type of a judge she has been and what leadership will she show?" the two-term senator said.

The reason for Ernst's Friday stop in Sioux City was to chat about supply-chain issues with representatives of the family-owned retail chain which has 107 locations spread across Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.

"(It's) important to understand how we are growing and thriving even as we go through COVID," Ernst said.

"(A) Walmart distribution center, it's all automated," she said.

While meandering through the warehouse mezzanine, Ernst paused to fold a shirt from an open box before putting it back. "Everything that comes in has a home," a representative said to Ernst at one stop.

Before making it out to Bomgaars, Ernst had stops in Laurens, Storm Lake and Galva. Her final scheduled meeting of the day was with pork producers at Golden Pheasant in Remsen.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

