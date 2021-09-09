 Skip to main content
LISTEN NOW: Dakota Valley's Jeff VanDenHul joins Playbook Pundits Coaches Show
LISTEN NOW: Dakota Valley's Jeff VanDenHul joins Playbook Pundits Coaches Show

In this week's Coaches Show, sports editor Zach James speaks with West coach Brandon Holmes right after the Wolverines defeated South Sioux, and it ended a 24-game losing streak. 

Then, Dakota Valley coach Jeff VanDenHul joins the program to discuss the Panthers' 0-2 start and how patient the coaching staff is with the young group. 

