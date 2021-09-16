LISTEN NOW: East football coach Brian Webb joins the Week 4 Playbook Pundits Coaches Show

Journal sports editor Zach James talks with East coach Brian Webb and Heelan coach Chad Moseman.
In the conversation with Webb, the two talk about the three city schools winning in the same week since Oct. 2006, then the two preview the Black Raiders' game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Then, the podcast shifts to Moseman, where the longtime coach finds the positives in an 0-3 start.
Also, check out this week's video cast:
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today