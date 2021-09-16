 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LISTEN NOW: East football coach Brian Webb joins the Week 4 Playbook Pundits Coaches Show
0 Comments
topical web only alert
PLAYBOOK PUNDITS

LISTEN NOW: East football coach Brian Webb joins the Week 4 Playbook Pundits Coaches Show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Journal sports editor Zach James talks with East coach Brian Webb and Heelan coach Chad Moseman. 

In the conversation with Webb, the two talk about the three city schools winning in the same week since Oct. 2006, then the two preview the Black Raiders' game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. 

Then, the podcast shifts to Moseman, where the longtime coach finds the positives in an 0-3 start. 

Also, check out this week's video cast: 

The Playbook Pundits - AKA Sioux City Journal sports editors Shane Lantz and Zach James - rehash last week's games and take a look forward to this week's football contests.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News