Monday, March 14 weather update for Siouxland

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for Monday, March 14:

Today, Siouxlanders can expect to see mostly cloudy conditions with a high of around 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Wind gusts could reach 25 or 26 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Monday night, skies will gradually clear, and the overnight low temperature is pegged at around 25 degrees. Winds will come from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 MPH.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.