On the podcast this week, in the Iowa Legislature the follow-up to the first funnel was just as much a whirlwind, Gov. Kim Reynolds made her pick for the next director of the state education department, and this weekend is the starting gun to the 2024 Republican Iowa caucuses.
The host of the podcast is Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids. Featured on the podcast this week are: Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times and Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal.
The show was produced by Bailey Cichon, and the music is courtesy of Copperhead and Tone Da Boss.