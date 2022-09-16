On Iowa Politics Podcast: Abortion and the fetal heartbeat case, 4th Congressional District debates, and a day with Deidre DeJear

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on abortion … again, the ACLU gets involved in the fetal heartbeat case, the status on debates in the 4th District, and a day on the trail with Deidre DeJear.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette deputy bureau chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Bailey Cichon, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Dream Thieves and Copperhead.