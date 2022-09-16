 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Abortion and the fetal heartbeat case, 4th Congressional District debates, and a day with Deidre DeJear

Election 2022 Abortion Fundraising

A man holds a sign as community members march June 26 around Vander Veer Park in Davenport, Iowa, after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Democrats and their aligned groups raised more than $80 million in the week after the Supreme Court stripped away a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion.

 Nikos Frazier, Quad-City Times

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on abortion … again, the ACLU gets involved in the fetal heartbeat case, the status on debates in the 4th District, and a day on the trail with Deidre DeJear.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette deputy bureau chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Bailey Cichon, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Dream Thieves and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

