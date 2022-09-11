 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Campaign Ad Wars, Senate Republican Unity, and Iowa’s AG 'Debate'

ELX FRANKEN CEDAR RAPIDS

Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken speaks during a campaign stop at Tic Toc, 600 17th St. NE, in northeast Cedar Rapids on Friday. Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral, is challenging Chuck Grassley.

 JIM SLOSIAREK, The Gazette

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: campaign ad wars, U.S. Senate Republicans’ unity issues, train trials, and Iowa’s attorney general candidates ‘debate.’

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette deputy bureau chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Kelly Pardekooper and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

