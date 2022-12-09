 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Caucus Talk, a Recount Flip, and Grassley On Trump Constitutionality

Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City

Sen. Chuck Grassley is invited to speak on stage by former President Donald Trump during a rally where Trump supports Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: more discussion on the Democratic caucuses, a recount changes a statehouse election outcome, Grassley on Trump and the Constitution, and an Iowa town tries to get the Trump campaign to pony up.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Paleo and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

