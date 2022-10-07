On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken debate, Newt Gingrich comes to Iowa with a Republican road map, and George W. Bush is in Iowa — but not for prying, media eyes.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands William Elliot Whitmore and Copperhead.