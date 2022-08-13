 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Insulin Votes, Law Enforcement Messaging, and Reynolds' Heartbeat Bill

Feenstra Family Picnic 2022

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Feenstra Family Picnic at the Dean Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center, Iowa, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Sens. Ernst and Grassley’s insulin votes, Iowa Republicans’ mixed messaging on law enforcement, and Gov. Reynolds puts the so-called fetal heartbeat bill back in the courts.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Lee Des Moines Bureau chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, and the Gazette’s deputy Des Moines Bureau Chief Tom Barton.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Jeremy Jacobs and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

