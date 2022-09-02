On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa’s Pipeline, Parents First, Canceled Forums and Unopposed Candidates

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: we have a pipeline going through Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Parents First in the 2nd, we’re having a hard time getting the candidates together in the 4th, and all across the state there are dozens of candidates running unopposed.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette deputy bureau chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands The Surf Zombies and Copperhead.