 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

On Iowa Politics podcast: Iowa Supreme Court says no to Reynolds and a new Senate poll in Iowa

  • 0
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

The facade of the Iowa Judicial Branch Building is shown, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or even ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to the procedure under the Iowa Constitution. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the Iowa Supreme Court just says no to Gov. Kim Reynolds, and some interesting numbers regarding Iowa’s registered voters and in a new U.S. Senate poll in Iowa.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, the Gazette’s deputy Des Moines Bureau Chief Tom Barton, and Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises Caleb McCullough.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Kelly Pardekooper and Copperhead.

People are also reading…

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News