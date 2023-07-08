On the podcast this week, a special legislative session on abortion, some big ESA numbers, Gov. Reynolds appears with the Mamas for DeSantis, Mike Pence is back in Iowa, Iowa’s ag secretary talks land ownership and the Davenport city council pulls the plug on public comments.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
This week’s show is hosted by Erin Murphy, the Des Moines Bureau Chief for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, and features Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Lojo Russo and Copperhead.
