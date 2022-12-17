 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Miller-Meeks’ Change of Address, Ernst Censured, and Brennan caucus post-mortem

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. 

 Bryon Houlgrave/AP

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Mariannette Miller-Meeks has an interesting new address and potentially a primary opponent, Joni Ernst is censured, and Scott Brennan provides his caucus post-mortem.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Jeremy Jacobs and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

