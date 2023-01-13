 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Momentous first week for the Legislature, Gov. Reynolds' speech, and what Siouxland lawmakers are backing a bill aimed at LGBTQ issues

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the momentous first week of the Iowa Legislature

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Tone Da Boss and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

