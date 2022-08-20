On Iowa Politics Podcast: President Joe Biden's Big Bill, Iowa State Fair Food & Speeches, and IRS Agents “Ready to Shoot”

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Biden signs a sweeping climate, health care and tax bill into law; politicians descend on the Iowa State Fair for fried food and stump speeches; and a Grassley warning of armed IRS agents “ready to shoot” business owners.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton and features Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and McNett of the Sioux City Journal.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Scarlet Runner and Copperhead.