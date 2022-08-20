 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: President Joe Biden's Big Bill, Iowa State Fair Food & Speeches, and IRS Agents “Ready to Shoot”

Pence Iowa State Fair 2022

Alongside Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Biden signs a sweeping climate, health care and tax bill into law; politicians descend on the Iowa State Fair for fried food and stump speeches; and a Grassley warning of armed IRS agents “ready to shoot” business owners.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton and features Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and McNett of the Sioux City Journal.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Scarlet Runner and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

