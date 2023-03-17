Top o’ the mornin’ to you, and welcome to the St. Patrick’s Day 2023 edition of On Iowa Politics. Settle in with some Irish stew and a pint of Guinness, as on the podcast this week, our reporters who were on the ground give us their impressions of last week’s events featuring Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, the massive legislation to reorganize the executive branch of state government is on Gov. Reynolds’ hand, and the train companies have made a deal.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of New Trick and Copperhead.