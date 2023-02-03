On this week’s On Iowa Politics podcast: A Northwest Iowa legislator is a major proponent of addressing what topics can be taught in schools, Iowa Democrats try to overhaul and the 2024 caucuses are pretty much already here.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Natalie Brown and Copperhead.