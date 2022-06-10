On Iowa Politics podcast: Takeaways from Iowa primary election results

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: It's all election, all the time, with takeaways from the Iowa primary results.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Nathan Ford, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa band Copperhead.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0