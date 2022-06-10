 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics podcast: Takeaways from Iowa primary election results

Primary election Franken votes

Mike Franken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, marks his ballot in primary election voting Tuesday, at Irving Elementary School in Sioux City, Iowa. Franken, a retired U.S. Naval Admiral, won the nomination Tuesday night and will face longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in November. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: It's all election, all the time, with takeaways from the Iowa primary results.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Nathan Ford, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa band Copperhead.

2022 Iowa and South Dakota Primary Election results

Sioux City's Mike Franken set to face GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley after Democratic primary win
Loomis ekes out close win over Fox in GOP Woodbury County Attorney's race; Dumkrieger wins Democratic supervisor contest
South Dakota’s Noem, Thune, Johnson survive GOP challenges from right
With Kim Reynolds backing, state trooper Zach Dieken defeats Rep. Dennis Bush in GOP House District 5 primary
Lynn Evans, a former school superintendent, nabs win in Iowa Senate District 3
