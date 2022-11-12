 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: The Elections are over, what comes next?

Woodbury Republicans election watch party

Rocky De Witt, candidate for Iowa Senate Dist. 1, smiles while talking with a well-wisher after it was announced he had won his race during a Woodbury County Republican Party election watch party Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, 2022, at Aggie's in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. De Witt, a Woodbury County Supervisor, won his race against incumbent Jackie Smith.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast we review the results of the 2022 elections.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Johnny On Point and Copperhead.

