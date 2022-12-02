 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: The RIP Iowa Democratic Caucuses Edition

Bernie Sanders rallies in Sioux City (copy)

Sen. Bernie Sanders is shown at the Sioux City Convention Center in this January 2020 Journal file photo of his presidential run. 

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast we bid farewell to the Iowa Democratic caucuses.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, and Gazette Columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Porch Builder and Copperhead.

