On Iowa Politics Podcast: Trump comes to Sioux City, Iowa Election Security and Closing Arguments Before Tuesday

Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at a rally in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

It’s our last podcast before Election Day on Tuesday. On this podcast, we’ll talk about former President Trump campaigning in Sioux City, Iowa’s top elections official on election security and integrity and closing arguments before Tuesday’s election.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Milk & Eggs and Copperhead.

Former President Donald Trump headlines a rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Thursday in support of fellow Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley and others.

Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
