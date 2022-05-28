 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics: Sine die, gubernatorial endorsements, and, another school shooting

State of the Union Republicans

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11 at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: sine die for the legislature, more gubernatorial endorsements, and another day, another school shooting

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Copperhead and The Olympics.

