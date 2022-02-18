On Iowa Politics: Sioux City's Chris Hall retires, funnel week, and the Hinson-Mathis race

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: Sioux City's Chris Hall retires from the Legislature, some highlights from funnel week at the statehouse, and the Ashley Hinson-Liz Mathis race starts to take shape.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Erin Murphy and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier, Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman, introducing Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, and wishing a fond farewell to Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times in his last episode.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Copperhead and McPhisto.

Support for this podcast was provided by New Pioneer Food Co-op. Celebrating 50 years as Eastern Iowa’s source for locally and responsibly sourced groceries with stores in Iowa City, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids; and online through Co-op Cart at newpi.coop.

