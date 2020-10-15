PODCAST: Journal sports staff analyzes postseasons for football, volleyball and cross country

Justin Rust and Zach James return to break down playoff brackets in three different sports: Football, volleyball and cross country.

The guys start off the podcast by breaking down the IHSAA pods from 8-Player to Class 4A. They take a look at which games you should watch for in Week 1 of the playoffs. Then, Justin analyzes the upcoming Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley game.

Next, Justin goes through which IGHSAU volleyball teams have a good chance of making it to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids. Is Sioux City East one of those teams? Justin and Zach also go over the Dakota XII tournament, featuring a match between Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian.

The podcast concludes with a breakdown of the cross country scene in the Siouxland. Does North have what it takes to win the Class 4A boys title, and has Kaia Downs seen good competition yet in the area?

Click on the widget below to listen:

To listen to past episodes, click below:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.