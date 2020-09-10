PODCAST: Journal sports staff breaks down first couple weeks of high school football season

The Journal sports staff — sports editor Justin Rust and assistant sports editor Zach James — return to the SCJPreps podcast with a breakdown of the first couple weeks of the football season.

In the episode, the guys take the time to recap what's been happening in the first couple weeks of the high school football season. Justin and Zach discuss the metro football landscape, which teams stand out so far heading into Week 3, and why Iowa Class 2A-District 1 is the best statewide.