PODCAST: Journal sports staff breaks down two big-time local performances
SCJPREPS PODCAST

{{featured_button_text}}

What are the chances two Siouxland athletes have a career night on the same night? It happened on Tuesday night and the Journal sports staff broke it down in this week's episode of the SCJPreps podcast.

First, listen to Justin Rust experience seeing Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Hunter Steffans wrestle at the regional duals, then the guys discuss Le Mars' Alec Dreckman scoring 51 points against Sioux City East at home on Tuesday. 

Listen to this week's show here: 

Here are the stories regarding Steffans' big match that helped the Warriors get to state: 

And, Barry Poe filed this story on Dreckman's 51-point game: 

