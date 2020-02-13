PODCAST: Journal sports staff breaks down two big-time local performances

What are the chances two Siouxland athletes have a career night on the same night? It happened on Tuesday night and the Journal sports staff broke it down in this week's episode of the SCJPreps podcast.

First, listen to Justin Rust experience seeing Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Hunter Steffans wrestle at the regional duals, then the guys discuss Le Mars' Alec Dreckman scoring 51 points against Sioux City East at home on Tuesday.

Listen to this week's show here:

Here are the stories regarding Steffans' big match that helped the Warriors get to state:

+2 Freshman Hunter Steffans wins first-ever match to send Sergeant Bluff-Luton to state duals Steffans built a 4-0 lead over Dax De Groot of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in his varsity debut, then worked out of any jam and won 7-4 decision to give the Warriors a spot in the 2A duals.

And, Barry Poe filed this story on Dreckman's 51-point game:

+6 Sioux City East beats Le Mars despite Dreckman's 51-point explosion Dreckman made 16 of 22 shots -- from all over the floor and many under intense defensive pressure. He was 5-for-9 from beyond the 3-point arc and 14 of 16 from the free throw line. But a potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer was blocked.

