PODCAST: Journal sports staff previews Week 6 football games, reviews Night of Conflict

In this week's podcast, Justin Rust and Zach James break down the top games in Week 6. Some of those games include: East at Fort Dodge, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan, Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley as well as games in the Siouxland.

Justin then ends the podcast by going over the Night of Conflict event at The Arena Sports Academy, and has an idea of how to keep the event in the city.

Listen here below:

To listen to past episodes, check it out below:

