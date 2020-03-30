PODCAST: Journal sports staff reviews the high school wrestling season

We're continuing the theme of looking back at the winter sports season with a high school wrestling podcast this week in the SCJPreps podcast.
Sports editor Justin Rust took a walk down memory lane back to the Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska high school wrestling tournaments, and offered his main takeaways from the Iowa tournament in Des Moines in February.
Justin starts off by talking about the dual tournament where West Sioux, Woodbury Central, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton competed.
Then, we shifted our focus to West Sioux senior Adam Allard's bid for a fourth state championship, which West Liberty's Will Esmoil ended in the title match.
