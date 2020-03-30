PODCAST: Journal sports staff reviews the high school wrestling season

We're continuing the theme of looking back at the winter sports season with a high school wrestling podcast this week in the SCJPreps podcast.

Sports editor Justin Rust took a walk down memory lane back to the Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska high school wrestling tournaments, and offered his main takeaways from the Iowa tournament in Des Moines in February.

Justin starts off by talking about the dual tournament where West Sioux, Woodbury Central, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton competed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Then, we shifted our focus to West Sioux senior Adam Allard's bid for a fourth state championship, which West Liberty's Will Esmoil ended in the title match.

If you missed the basketball podcast last week, click here:

PODCAST: Journal sports staff breaks down Siouxland basketball championship teams It's been awhile, and we're sorry for being away for so long, but it was a busy ending to th…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.