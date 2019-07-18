{{featured_button_text}}

In the newest edition of the SCJPreps podcast, assistant sports editor Zach James and sports editor Justin Rust break down the four teams going to this year’s Iowa high school state softball tournament. The guys also talk district baseball and where the Iowa High School Athletic Association goes with its TV deal.

SCJPreps: State softball tournament preview

SCJPreps: Breaking down the Class 1A, 2A baseball district brackets

SCJPreps: Catching up on the summer

Past softball stories: 

