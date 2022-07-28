RAGBRAI leaves no trace in Mason City

Even more quickly than the festivities began, RAGBRAI in Mason City ended. Less than an hour after riders and residents headed to bed, the night crew was up and moving.

Perry Buffington, RAGBRAI Sanitation Committee chair, led the cleanup efforts in Mason City. After Wednesday night's concert ended, vendors started packing up and city crew members began tearing down and returning Central Park to normal.

Workers from Mason City's operations and maintenance department began taking down the barricades around Central Park as soon as the last concert ended. Bill Stangler, operations manager, said their priority was to get U.S. Highway 65 reopened where it passes through the city on Washington and Delaware Avenues.

"When businesses open up Thursday morning, most of it will be gone," Buffington said. "It's a big effort, but one we were very successful at in 2014."

They were successful again in 2022.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, there were only remnants left of the throng of people from across the country. Many RAGBRAI riders had packed up and left for Charles City with the sunrise. Others stopped for breakfast in town before starting their day. The campgrounds were clear of all but a few stragglers enjoying the cool morning as they packed their belongings.

Workers took down what was left of RAGBRAI starting Wednesday night and throughout Thursday: the main stage, signs throughout town, trash, portable bathrooms and barricades. Buffington said the goal was to have most areas open by morning, and he gave kudos to all the workers that made it happen.

"It takes a considerable effort by crews to get everything cleaned up," Buffington said, noting the massive transformation made overnight downtown. Buffington shared his gratitude for the efforts made by everyone involved.

"RAGBRAI has been a respectful group. ... It's very fulfilling for Mason City to be showcased in this manner." Buffington said.

Road closures continued through the morning as RAGBRAI riders started their trek to Charles City. City officials helped direct traffic throughout the route as the town began to move with its regular groove. Charter companies packed up tents and luggage quickly to move on to the next town.

"The charters and the experienced teams know to clean up after themselves, and they take that responsibility seriously," said Steven Van Steenhuyse, director of development services for the city of Mason City.

RAGBRAI participants follow a "pack in, pack out" rule of thumb, leaving no trace behind. Riders who were not affiliated with a team or charter were given their own trash bags to use at the official campgrounds with trash containers placed throughout the campgrounds.

Stangler said his crews actually worked throughout the day on Wednesday, changing out garbage bags at the parks and downtown. Then they worked late into the night getting all those garbage bags into dumpsters.

"Based on our experience in 2014, we truly expect that by Thursday afternoon, you won’t know that more than 20,000 visitors came to Mason City to enjoy all we have to offer." said Van Steenhuyse.

Stangler said, "We had an excellent plan in place and everything went pretty smoothly."