Sioux City North High School names its 2022 homecoming court

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City North High School now has its 2022 Homecoming Court.

On Friday, Jared Magana, son of Phung Pham and Martin Magana, and Areli Ruiz-Ramirez, daughter of Olivia Ramirez, were named North High School’s king and queen.

Additional senior attendants for queen included Keera Adajar, daughter of Cynthia and Romano Adajar; Mykenna Beers, daughter of Jessica Strain and Nate Beers; Kylen Billiet, daughter of Dawn Billiet and Shaun Billiet; Lauren Clark, daughter of Angie and Kenny Clark; Bailee Kamerzell, daughter of Karolyn and Russ Kamerzell; Kacie Maynard, daughter of Abby and Rob Maynard; Lydia Meth, daughter of Chantell and Shawn Meth; Rachel Noble, daughter of Karla and Dan Noble; and America Rodriguez, daughter of Miguel Rodriguez.

Additional senior attendants for king included Harry Bui, son of Tuyet Huynh; Carter Casotti, son of Kristin and John Casotti; Raul Gomez, son of Gilberta and Salvador Gomez and Ofelia Barragan; Jack Lloyd, son of Meggen and Nathan Lloyd; Gabe Nash, son of Shelly and David Nash; Luke Soldati, son of Kathy and Garrett Soldati; Julian Trabi, son of Taryn Lokhorst; Jose Valladolid, son of Raquel and Francisco Valladolid; and Carter Vogt, son of Stacy and Chris Vogt.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

